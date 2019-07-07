Years in the making, Tuscaloosa now has its own civil rights trail.

Many across Alabama are aware of key moments in the civil rights movement that occurred in the state, from the Selma-to-Montgomery march in 1965 to the Birmingham Campaign in 1963. But some might not be as familiar with important moments that happened in Tuscaloosa, from its first black legislator to significant protests that occurred across the city as part of the effort for civil rights.

In June, the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Task Force unveiled the 18-stop Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Trail, with most locations having a marker explaining its historical significance in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Here are the stops along the trail:

1. Capitol Park (2800 Sixth St.): A building once stood in Capitol Park that served as a meeting area for the Alabama Legislature. In 1833, the Legislature enacted slave codes to regulate the lives of enslaved people, as well as free people of color. These codes were aimed at curbing the rising number of slaves running away from their masters, preventing slave rebellions and maximizing the profits of slave owners.

2. Lynching and Old Jail (2803 Sixth St.): From 1856 to 1890, the building served as the county jail and was later a boarding house. In addition, eight lynchings took place in front of this building between 1844 and 1933.

3. Druid Theatre and Hollywood (2400 block of University Boulevard): The former Druid Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa was formerly a whites-only theater. After the Civil Rights Act was passed in July 1964, a group of black teenagers at the theater were met by a mob of angry white people who threw bottles and rocks at them. This was also the same theater where actor Jack Palance was confronted by another white mob. Speculation from the time about why Palance was harassed was either the belief that he was in Tuscaloosa to support civil rights or that he himself appeared to be a black man because of his tan and because he was escorting a black woman into the theater.

4. The Mob at the Flagpole (2410 University Blvd.): Located at the corner of Greensboro Avenue and University Boulevard, there once stood a flagpole that served as a meeting place for its citizens. This was the location where an angry mob met with a group of black people to protest the integration of the University of Alabama in 1956.

5. Woolworth’s and Sit-Ins (2319 University Blvd.): Sit-ins were a form of peaceful protest during the civil rights era throughout the 1950s and 1960s. One incident was on June 4, 1964, when a group of black protesters began marching outside the former Woolworth’s at 2319 University Blvd.

6. First Black Legislator Shandy Jones (2300 Block of University Boulevard): Born a slave in 1816, Shandy Jones started Tuscaloosa’s first black Methodist Church, now known as Hunter Chapel AME Zion. He was also Tuscaloosa’s first elected black lawmaker to the Alabama House of Representatives, serving from 1868 to 1870.

7. Kress Building and Bus Boycott (2223 University Blvd.): There was once a bus stop located at the former Kress Building on University Boulevard. On May 5, 1962, three black students from Stillman College and a high school student were ordered by a white bus driver to give up their seats to two white riders. The students later got into an argument with the driver and were later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Following years of other documented harassment of riders, members of the black community began a boycott of the city buses until a non-discrimination policy was put into place.

8. Paul R. Jones Museum (2308 Sixth St.): Paul R. Jones was an art collector who was rejected from entry in the University of Alabama's law school in 1949 because he was black. Over the years, Jones amassed a wide collection of black-created art, later donating 1,700 pieces to the University of Alabama in 2008 for an estimated $5 million. The Paul R. Jones Museum was created in 2011 to exhibit the collection.

9. Alston Building and the KKK (2400 Sixth St.): The Alston Building was the first skyscraper in Tuscaloosa, standing more than seven stories tall and located at the site of the former Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at the corner of Greensboro Avenue and Sixth Street. The building once housed the office of Robert Shelton, Imperial Wizard of the United Klans of America.

10. Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center (620 Greensboro Ave.): Named after the Tuscaloosa-born jazz and blues singer Dinah Washington, this center serves as a meeting area for many groups.

11. Tuscaloosa County Courthouse and Marchers (714 Greensboro Ave.): For years, the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse had segregated water fountains and bathrooms. On June 9, 1964, a group of black protesters marched outside the courthouse to push for integration, but were violently met by Tuscaloosa law enforcement officers. The incident is known as "Bloody Tuesday."

12. Greensboro Avenue Churches (800 Greensboro Ave.): Early churches on Greensboro Avenue were seen to advocate for keeping the races separate. In fact, Basil Manley, pastor of First Baptist, was a slaveholder and later become president of the University of Alabama. Following the Civil War and the emancipation of slaves, many blacks began forming their own churches after their majority-white churches refused to acknowledge them as full-fledged congregants. That led to the formation of churches such as Hunter Chapel, First African Baptist, Bailey Tabernacle Christian Methodist Episcopal and Salem Presbyterian Church.

13. Blue Front District (811 23rd Ave.): Located near the corner of 23rd Avenue and Seventh Street, this area thrived for black business owners who had been denied access to the main commercial centers in town. These stores became an important space for the black community.

14. Bailey Tabernacle Baptist Church (1117 23rd Ave.): Founded in 1870, Bailey Tabernacle placed a vital role during the fight for civil rights in Tuscaloosa. For years, it served as a meeting area for civil rights organizers and supporters.

15. Hunter Chapel AME Zion Church (1105 22nd Ave.): Hunter Chapel AME is the oldest black church organized in Tuscaloosa, founded in the 1866.

16. First African Baptist Church (2621 Stillman Blvd.): First African Baptist was the home church of the Rev. T.Y. Rogers, Jr., one of Tuscaloosa’s most important civil rights leaders. Martin Luther King delivered a sermon at the church in 1964.

17. Murphy-Collins House (2601 Paul W. Bryant Drive): This building served as the office of Will J. Murphy, Tuscaloosa’s first black embalmer and mortician. After Murphy’s death, local teacher Sylvia Collins purchased the home and later sold it to the city in 1986. Today, it is the Murphy African-American Museum.

18. Howard-Linton Barbershop (1311 T.Y. Rogers Jr. Ave.): This barbershop served as the center of many gathering places in the black community. Its owner is the Rev. Thomas Linton, who was actively involved in the city’s civil rights movement by organizing a boycott of grocery stores and meeting with organizers to enact change.

