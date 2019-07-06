PENSACOLA — During July, Sacred Heart Health System will provide free heart-health and osteoporosis screenings at locations in Pensacola, Cantonment and Gulf Breeze to persons who are poor, elderly or uninsured. Some locations will provide heart-health screenings, while other locations will be devoted to osteoporosis screenings.

Heart-health screenings will measure blood pressure, blood sugar and total cholesterol, and can detect anemia. The screenings are helpful in diagnosing conditions that put people at high risk for heart attack, stroke, diabetes and other health problems. Osteoporosis screenings will detect bone density.

Heart health screenings only are as follows:

•9-11:30 a.m. July 9 at Sanders Beach Community Center, 913 S. “I” St., Pensacola.

•8:30-11 a.m. July 20 at Englewood Baptist Church, 1100 W. Scott St., Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. July 25 at Victory Assembly, 1895 Victory Rd., Cantonment.

•9-11:30 a.m. July 31 at WESCO, 904 N. 57th Ave., Pensacola.

Osteoporosis screenings only are as follows:

•9-11:30 a.m. July 11 at Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, 10650 Gulf Beach Hwy., Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m. July 16 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 401 Van Pelt Lane, Pensacola.

•9-11:30 a.m.July 18 at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church, 699 S. Hwy 95A, Cantonment.

•9-11:30 a.m. July 24 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 100 Daniel Dr., Gulf Breeze.

Call 850-416-7826 for more information about Sacred Heart's ''Mission in Motion'' community-health screenings.