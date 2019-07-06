Seems hot outside today, right? It’s not your imagination.

The Mobile, Alabama office of the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of Mississippi and south Alabama, and all of the Florida Panhandle, to remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

While the forecast called for a high of 95 degrees in the Fort Walton Beach area, the heat advisory predicts heat index values of 108 up to 110 degrees, possibly up to 112 in some areas.

The heat index is calculated by combining the actual temperature with the humidity.

The Weather Service urged residents to put off their yard work and other strenuous outdoor activities until later in the day, take frequent breaks and move to a shaded location if feeling unwell.

Check on the elderly to make sure their air conditioning is working, and don’t leave pets out in the sun.

The chance of rain Saturday is 50 percent for the south Okaloosa County area. No severe thunderstorms are expected but the Weather Service warned some storms may produce gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Just before noon the temperature at Eglin was 94 degrees. In Crestview it was 96, while at Milton it was 93. DeFuniak Springs recorded a temperature of 96, while along the coast it was 92 at Grayton Beach, 92 at Destin and 96 at the Pensacola Airport.