MILTON — The Blackwater River was filled with 5,000 little quacking ducks Thursday as part of the Blackwater Pyrates' annual fundraiser to help with their mission of boater safety, historical preservation and river cleanup.

During the day-long event, families were treated to activities such as sack races, coloring contests, mini duck races and entertainment.

The winner of the duck race, Linda Hinton, took home a $1,600 grand prize.

In total, the Pyrates collected $24,000 for their mission.

"This was the most ducks we have ever had," the pirates said.