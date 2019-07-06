Assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman is facing his second DUI charge since he's worked for the University of Alabama football team.

Chapman, 30, was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Saturday morning, according to jail records. Further information wasn't immediately available.

He was arrested in 2017 after Tuscaloosa Police officers found him passed out in his vehicle at the intersection of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North and University Boulevard at 3 a.m. on a Sunday.

Chapman, a Birmingham native who went to Hoover High School, played college football at UA from 2007-11. He played nose tackle on two national championship teams.

After his college career, he was drafted by the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts in 2012. Chapman played three seasons and was credited with 36 tackles, according to NFL.com. Chapman was hired as an assistant strength coach in March 2016.

Chapman was being held Saturday morning with bond set at $1,000. This story will be updated as information becomes available.