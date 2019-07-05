I would like to respond to “Gaetz not working for the people” (letters to the editor, July 2).

I can almost expect to open the editorial section of the paper and see people of our state bashing President Trump at least 3-4 a week, and Will Corbin’s letter was no different, except he is bashing our representative who supports our president.

So, in his mind, if you support the elected president of the United States, you are against the people of Florida? When will it stop? When will people like Will Corbin realize they lost the election, and this president is what we needed?

President Trump and his supporter are doing great things for this country even after being constantly being harassed by Democrats who can’t let it go. After the latest debate, do you really think America is going to vote for any of those clowns? Again, Rep. Gaetz is doing great things for Florida and isn’t a sheep (follower) like most of the Democrats are. He isn’t afraid to do the right thing. Does Bill Corbin realize that although the Democrats (for now anyway) have the House, the Republicans still have the Senate? Nancy Pelosi is a joke, and most sane people realize this.

If he wants to criticize anyone, try criticizing all the damage the Democrats have done during the past 10 years (two years of doing nothing but harassment to the president and eight years of Obama). What good have they actually done? Where has the common sense gone in the Democratic Party?

So for people like Will Corbin, you go and continue to hate, while the Republicans clean up this mess. The American people (most of them) are waking up, and we will see a good 2020 turnover like we did in 2016. The American people (the ones who stand for the flag; sing the national anthem; care more about America veterans, homeless and elderly than illegals; say the pledge allegiance; and support our leadership) are tired of the Democrats’ behavior and will make the changes in 2020.

Gary Liddell, Holt