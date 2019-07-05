The neck of the guitar will be crafted out of wood from the actual stage of the festival.

FREEPORT — Luthier Chris Alvarado, owner and founder of Driftwood Guitars, recently announced he will be building a custom, one-of-a-kind guitar in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the historic music festival, Woodstock.

The neck of the guitar will be crafted out of wood from the actual stage of the festival.

A few months ago, Alvarado conducted some research and located a company, Peace of Stage, in New York, that owned the wood from the original Woodstock stage. Alvarado then reached out to one of the company’s partners, Steve Gold, to inquire about the wood.

Gold shared his personal connection to the wood and that it had been authenticated to be the very wood that legends had performed on at the festival. A business friendship was formed and Gold, along with his partners, agreed to send Alvarado some of the wood to build a unique instrument in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the festival.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to build this guitar, literally, from a piece of history,” says Alvarado. “Having secured the wood from Peace of Stage along with having their support, has been amazing. It is truly inspiring to build a guitar that honors the iconic Woodstock festival of August of 1969, as well as use pieces of the stage from the actual event. It will be the only instrument of its kind in the world."

"When I rediscovered the original stage from the 1969 Woodstock Festival, I felt its magic immediately and wanted to share it with as many fans as possible," says Gold, co-founder Peace of Stage. “When Chris Alvarado approached us with his idea to handcraft a guitar from the actual stage panels, we were thrilled. His work shows true appreciation of the materials he uses, and this guitar is an outstanding tribute to the performers and a unique way to introduce their music and Woodstock's legacy to future generations."

The expected completion for the instrument is November.