MILTON — The following Santa Rosa County offices will be closed during Independence Day, July 4:

• Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners, including the library system and animal shelter.

• Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Court.

• Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser.

• Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections.

• Santa Rosa County Tax Collector.

Santa Rosa County 9-1-1 dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and fire departments are open daily.