A 24-year-old Carrabelle man suffered serious injuries Wednesday evening when his truck overturned on U.S. 98.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, Brandon Kelley was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on U.S. 98 at about 7:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and drifted on to the eastbound shoulder. The report does not indicate any more specifics as to where the crash occurred.

The report says the truck reentered US 98, and then Kelley overcorrected to the right, causing the truck to rotate in a clockwise direction. The truck rotated on to the eastbound shoulder, which caused the truck to overturn and eject Kelley. The truck overturned an estimated four times, and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of U.S. 98, facing up.

Kelley was rushed by Weems Memorial Hospital ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

FHP said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, and that he will be charged with failure to maintain lane.