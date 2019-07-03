Our lives can be overwhelming, and if you’re not the type to complain at every obstacle, others may tend to picture your life as perfect.

I’ve never been a complainer. Even when I slept in a car for 10 days, I refused to tell anybody. It was a matter of pride. I did not want my family or friends to worry about me when there was nothing they could do.

I scan words in my mind before I say or, especially, text them. What if that person with whom I’m interacting is going through something similar to our homelessness? They would be knocked to their knees if a colleague, family member or friend said something rude or demanding to them at that moment.

Colossians 4:6 states, "Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man." This is how I will live my life, unless your rudeness forces me not to.

Be kind. This sounds so easy, but it’s not. I’m a damaged child of God who is trying his best to do right, but this world makes it hard.

I worry that we’ve pushed God out of the schools, government, families and our lives to a point that we’ve lost His protection and the blessings He wants us to have. As I speak to people daily, I’ve noticed that we’ve become hateful and rude. It has become normal to be mean.

I’m going to be nice to you, even if you’re rude with me.

As you can probably tell, my week has been a little difficult. I’d appreciate your prayers and I hope to be courageous enough to tell you all about what weighs on my heart someday soon.

I truly love you all!

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.