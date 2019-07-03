A total of 79 University of Alabama student-athletes earned a place on the 2019 Southeastern Conference First-Year Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced. Alabama was one of just five schools with more than 75 honorees.

The Crimson Tide led all SEC women’s basketball teams with six rookies earning a place on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Rowing led all Alabama programs with 14, followed by football with 11, which ranked third among conference football squads.

The 2019 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2018-19 academic year. To earn a place on the honor roll a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution and have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA championship segment.

The Crimson Tide also had 90, 66 and 126 students-athletes named to the SEC Fall, Winter and Spring Academic Honor Rolls, respectively. This gives Alabama a total of 361 on the honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.