PACE — People all over struggle with muscle and back pain and often are referred to chiropractic offices to help find relief.

Now residents of Milton and Pace have a new option for care available thanks to The Joint Chiropractic, which recently opened in the Santa Rosa Commons, 4795 U.S. Highway 90, in Pace.

The new chiropractic service offers easy and affordable access to routine chiropractic care, according to the staff at the clinic. Patients can come to the clinic without making appointments and without having any insurance.

“Chiropractic care is an essential aspect to any health and wellness routine," said Dr. Steven Knauf, director of chiropractic and compliance for The Joint Chiropractic. "Everyday activities affect our bodies more than most people assume and chiropractic care can help patients find relief and keep them moving. With The Joint’s no appointment and no insurance necessary approach, chiropractic health has been made more easily accessible for all.”

The clinic specializes in treating lower back pain, upper back pain, neck pain, migraine and tension headaches, shoulder and elbow pain, knee, foot and ankle pain, sciatica, and fibromyalgia.

David Senter said on the clinic's Facebook page that the staff was friendly and he was able to walk right in and get the help he needed.

"Doctor knew exactly what was going on due to technology ... it's easy to get started," Senter said. "Takes about 10 minutes from walk in to walk out depending on situation. Absolutely thrilled that this is in Milton."

Pace resident Stephen Page said the staff listens to patients problems and takes a modern approach to fix them.

The Joint is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.