DESTIN — Between glistening turquoise water and white sand beaches, the beauty of the Gulf of Mexico is undeniable.

But with any natural body of water like the Gulf, risks are always present.

Recently, Destin received national news attention after a Facebook post went viral from a mother who said she believed her daughter contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a bacterial infection, from the Gulf of Mexico while vacationing in the Destin area in early June.

Dr. Karen Chapman, director of the Okaloosa County Department of Health, said last week that they had not received any indication from Indiana officials that vibrio vulnificus was the culprit in the 12-year-old’s sudden onset of necrotizing fascitis.

Vibrio vulnificus is a common bacteria found in warm, salty water like the Gulf of Mexico and surrounding bays, and is sometimes called “flesh-eating bacteria.”

The DOH confirmed last week that the public's safety is not in danger in Walton or Okaloosa counties. But with any bacterial infection, recognizing symptoms and seeking immediate medical attention could mean the difference between life and death.

Tricia Morrison lost her father, Richard Morrison, to vibrio in 2013.

During Memorial Day weekend, Tricia said her dad set sail to do what he loved most — catch some fish out in Choctawhatchee Bay. After a successful day in the water, Richard, 65, returned home, cooked the fish, and enjoyed a night with family and friends.

"The next day, my dad wasn't feeling well," Tricia said.

Days after the fishing trip, Richard's condition continued declining so his wife, Sue, took him to the emergency room. Richard's leg was swollen and red, leading doctors to initially believe he had a blood clot.

"I don't know if there was a conversation that my dad had been fishing, but at some point, really not till sometime Wednesday afternoon, they decided what it was — vibrio," Tricia said.

Richard was then placed on antibiotics specifically designed to treat infections caused by vibrio.

On Thursday, Tricia said the infection was continuing to spread farther into Richard's body. Doctors informed the family that an amputation had become necessary.

"It was really hard for my mom because she was worried he was going to be mad," Tricia said. " ... I explained 'If this is our only chance to save his life, let's do it. If he's mad, he's mad.'"

Richard made it through the surgery. But Tricia said the infection had already spread into his organs, causing them to shut down.

"It was too late," Tricia said. "It was everywhere."

Standing in the hospital room looking at Richard hooked up to machines keeping him alive, the family made the decision to let Richard go.

"If my dad would have immediately gone to the hospital or if when he did, they would have known what it was, then maybe he'd still be here," Tricia said. "But I don't blame anybody for that."

Through the heartbreaking experience of losing her father, Tricia hopes the community becomes more aware of the present dangers in the Gulf.

"I don't want people to be scared of the water," Tricia said. "... I think they should be aware it is something you can catch in the water."

According to the Florida Department of Health website, Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties have seen 10 confirmed cases of vibrio from 2016 to 2018, five of those cases ending in death.

The Okaloosa County DOH encourages people who are visiting the beach and have open wounds to avoid the water. Vibrio can gain entry into the body through raw or undercooked seafood, or it can enter through open wounds.

If wounds do touch the Gulf or bay waters, properly clean, treat, and monitor the injury. If swelling and redness becomes noticeable or the wound is warm to touch, Chapman said it is important to seek immediate medical attention and inform doctors of any recent contact with the Gulf or surrounding bays.