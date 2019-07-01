The 21-year-old woman was driving an ATV when she lost control and crashed; she was killed and her passenger seriously injured.

CRESTVIEW — A tragic accident involving a Polaris RZR recently took the life of Crestview's Bridget Allen, who was 21.

According to Jacqueline Frymark, mother of Allen's boyfriend Ethan Frymark, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Saturday at Boggs & Boulders LLC in Andalusia, Alabama.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help support Allen's 3-year-old son and his father in the days ahead.

"They went to Boggs & Boulders for the weekend, like they have a whole bunch of times," Jacqueline said. "She was driving and lost control and started fishtailing, and then just completely lost control."

She said that the vehicle — containing Allen and passenger Autum Cadenhead — then flipped over, killing Allen and injuring Cadenhead.

Cadenhead, who is 23, was flown by medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Health System in Pensacola, where she was in stable condition late Monday, according to hospital officials.

The Daily News tried repeatedly to reach authorities in the Andalusia area, including the Covington and Conecuh County sheriff's offices. Both referred questions about the accident to the other sheriff's office.

A woman who answered the phone at Boggs & Boulders on Monday said they had no comment out of respect for the family.

Marc Fletcher, a family friend who Jacqueline said considers Ethan his younger brother, set up the GoFundMe page, which had already raised nearly $2,000 of it's $5,000 goal late Monday afternoon.

"Ethan & Bridget have grown up together & created their own little family," Fletcher wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Sadly after a tragic accident this weekend Ethan will have to raise Dawson alone. Just trying to get my little brother some support to get him thru the next few weeks so he can concentrate on Dawson."

Jacqueline said the GoFundMe was to help her son and grandson keep some stability as they mourn.

"We're just trying to get (Dawson) situated, so my son doesn't have to worry (and) has a little bit of peace to get through this," she said.

To help the Frymarks, visit www.gofundme.com and search "Support Ethan & Dawson."