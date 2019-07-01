MILTON — Milton Community Center is gearing up for its next football season with some new upgrades in mind, according to Parks and Recreations Director John Norton.

Norton said this year the players will be getting all new jerseys with a fresh new design.

"It is just time," Norton said. "Periodically we change our cheerleader uniforms and our football jerseys. It is just something we do every so many years to keep up with the fad."

While the new jerseys will not be a drastic change from the current look, Norton said there is one feature he hopes families will be happy with.

"Instead of the numbers being black with gold trim we decided to have it gold with black this time," he said. "We hope to get some positive feed back about that."

This year, Norton said, the football program hopes to make even more improvements from last season when they put up shade structures on the bleachers for the crowds and water jets on the fences to help cool the players down during the games. He also plans to purchase a large blow-up air runner that players will enter through at every game to replace the banner that players currently enter by.

While he does everything he can to improve the quality of events and programs in Milton, Norton said the budget for his department is low and there is not a whole lot that can be done. But Norton said, he makes sure the program fees are cost effective for the citizens.

"We keep are fees low," he said.

Norton said the fees that people pay for the program help pay for all equipment associated with the sport.

The city of Milton Parks and Recreation department will kick-off the 2019 football season with a Strength & Conditioning Camp, which will run from July 1 through July 26 every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Milton Community Center, located at 5629 Byrom Street.