MILTON — Santa Rosa libraries will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

These library events are scheduled throughout Santa Rosa County. Go to www.santarosa.fl.gov/libraries for additional details.

Locations are:

Milton — 5541 Alabama St. Pace — 4750 Pace Patriot Blvd. Jay — 5259 Booker Lane Gulf Breeze — 1060 Shoreline Drive Navarre — 8484 James M. Harvell Road

UPCOMING

Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 include stories, finger plays and action rhymes. Caregivers must remain in the library during storytime; however, they cannot accompany children into the programs. Programs start promptly at the assigned times; latecomers are not admitted. First timer? Visit the library to meet the storytime presenter, pick up a welcome packet, explore the children's area and enjoy a tour of the library.

Storytimes through July 19 are:

11 – 11:30 a.m. Mondays at Jay. 11 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Navarre and Milton. 11 – 11:30 a.m. Fridays at Gulf Breeze and Pace.

Summer reading programs explore space with the topic, "A Universe of Stories." Read for 15 minutes per day through July 19 for great prizes. Register online or at the library. Pick up a reading calendar or print one online from the program registration page. Bring completed calendars to the library's last program or through July 31 to claim prizes. All activities are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Hours are:

1 p.m. Mondays at Navarre. 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Jay. 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Pace. 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Milton. 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Gulf Breeze.

STEAM MAKERSPACE: 2-5 p.m. July 1, 8, 15, 19 and 22, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 6 and 13, Gulf Breeze. Come join the maker's space at the Gulf Breeze Libary. Persons interested in drafting, robotics, Arduino, knitting, painting or any kind of hobby have access to the library meeting room.

READING WITH GABBY: 10 a.m. July 6, Pace. Visit the library to read with Gabby the therapy dog! Space is limited and registration is required.

CROCHET CLASS: 3:30 p.m. July 8, Jay. Learn the basics of how to crochet! Sign up and get a supply list at the library. Supplies should cost less than $5.

SUMMER MOVIES: 4:30-7 p.m. Jul. 9, 16, 23, 30, and Aug. 6 at the Milton library. Movies are "Ender's Game," PG-13, July 9; "Apollo 11," G, July 16; "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," PG, July 23; "Mary Poppins Returns," PG-13, July 30; "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," PG, Aug. 6. Refreshments are provided by Friends of the Milton Library.

LITTLE BEAKERS ART AND SCIENCE LAB: 1 p.m. July 22, Navarre. Kids in grades K-5 may enjoy an afternoon of easy, fun, artsy science experiments.

RECURRING

ILLUSTRIATES GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB: 3-6 p.m. July 3, Navarre. Sixth- through 12th-graders the book of the month. Members can suggest reading ideas, interests, and discuss the world of the graphic novel. This month’s selection is "Spider-Man: Miles Morales vol. 1" by Brian Michael Bendi. The club will also watch "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse" (rated PG). Speak with a staff member to sign up.

COFFEE TALK BOOK CLUB: noon July 9, Gulf Breeze. The non-fiction book club meets second Tuesdays for a brown bag lunch and book discussion. This month's selection is "The Library Book" by Susan Orlean.

THE INKLINGS: 4:30 p.m. July 9. This month’s selection is "Ender's Game" by Orson Scott Card. There will be no formal meeting this month - come for the showing of "Ender's Game" (PG-13) 4:30 p.m. July 9 at the Milton library.

FRIENDS OF THE GULF BREEZE LIBRARY BOARD: 5:30 p.m. July 9, Gulf Breeze library. Meetings are 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. Visit www.facebook.com/friendsofgblibrary for details.

FOR THE WIN! GAMES DAY: 9 a.m. July 13, Milton. Bring games from home or play those provided by the library. There will also be an on-going Dungeons & Dragons campaign. This event is open to all ages and game groups are welcome.

STEAM INTO SPACE: 2 p.m. July 16, Milton. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, join the library for a space-themed STEAM event. From 2-2:30 p.m., help build the Lego Saturn V launch vehicle and other space-themed builds. From 4-6:30 p.m., watch the "Apollo 11" movie (rated G). Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Milton Library.

GAME NIGHT: 3 p.m. July 16, Jay. Bring games from home or play those provided by the library. All ages and game groups are welcome.

ANIMANGA CLUB: 4 p.m. July 16, Gulf Breeze. Youths ages 11-17 learn and share graphic art skills in a fun environment. Meetings are third Tuesdays. The AniManga Club is dedicated to the enjoyment and promotion of animation, cartooning, and related arts.

TECH AND ART CLUB: 4 p.m. July 17, Navarre. Tweens and teens ages 10-17 who are interested in robotics, coding, and art are invited to a new tech and art club. Explore art using technology and various mediums. Beginners through expert level welcome.

THIRD THURSDAYS COUNTY MASTER GARDENER SERIES: 11 a.m. July 18, Navarre. This month’s topic, "Bonsai," will be presented by Vicki Baker-Janis.

THIRD FRIDAYS UF/IFAS EXTENSION SERIES: 1 p.m. July 19, Gulf Breeze.The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services presents "Cooking with Herbs" by Ginny Hinton.

TWEEN/TEEN TECH CLUB: 4 p.m. July 23, Gulf Breeze. For tweens and teens ages 10-17 who are interested in robotics, coding, Arduino, virtual reality, and all things tech-related. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month. Beginners through expert level welcome.

STEAM CAMP: 4-5 p.m. July 23 and 30, Pace. Kids in grades K-5 are invited to attend STEAM Camp. On July 23, Sue Colyer, fourth grade STEAM teacher at Pea Ridge, will present a program about roller coasters, including a story and a roller coaster building challenge. On July 30, experience magnetism by building a sky track for the next space shuttle to the moon, as well as 3D robots and dinosaurs. Space is limited for both programs. Registration is required.

GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. July 16, Milton. Choose from a selection of graphic novels offered by NASA at https://astrobiology.nasa.gov/resources/graphic-histories/. There will be no formal meeting this month; come to the STEAM into Space event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch.

READING FANATICS BOOK CLUB: 5 p.m. July 23, Navarre. Book club meetings are 5 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Fiction and non-fiction titles are welcome.

READ WITH A RANGER: 1-2 p.m. July 24 and 31, Milton. The Blackwater Heritage State Trail Rangers will present stories and activities to kids in grades K-5. July 24 topic: Constellations and Stars with a Ranger. July 31 topic: Recycling with a Ranger.

BIBLIOBABBLERS TEEN BOOK CLUB: 6 p.m. July 30, Gulf Breeze. Ninth- through 12th-graders 14-18 years old discuss the read-of-the-month. This month's selection is "Across the Universe" by Beth Revis. Bibliobabblers meet 6 p.m. last Tuesdays.

