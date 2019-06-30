It came as no surprise to me that Auburn University and Dr. Stephen Leath, the school’s president since the summer of 2017, parted ways effective June 21.

In my commentary of March 22, 2017, I wrote the following words: “The appointment of Iowa State University President Stephen Leath should be a time of celebration and joy. A great president, Jay Gogue, passes the presidential baton to another great president. Why am I not excited and why do I feel an emptiness in this heralded announcement? Maybe it is because the article in The Gadsden Times went on to say President Leath was recently under fire for his use of university aircraft at Iowa State. Dr. Leath showed poor judgment, was ignorant of use of corporate aircraft, in this case university aircraft, or knowingly thought he could get away with his transgression.”

This should have raised all kinds of red flags for the selection committee.

I further wrote: “Trustee Raymond Harbert chaired a 14-member presidential search committee. It was stated that the committee was unanimous in its selection. I am sure the committee was made up of good and conscientious Auburn alumni. I had a hard time with this unanimous selection. I wish the president’s selection committee had read the Auburn Creed before choosing a president with considerable baggage. Surely Auburn University deserves someone who has a proven track record without a hint of criminality.”

Those were my thoughts two years ago and they hold true today. The same selection committee probably will choose the next president of Auburn University. Its track record is not good.

The Gadsden Times featured an article written by Karen Fields of the Opelika-Auburn News. She stated, “The university on Friday night issued a statement saying that Leath and members of the board’s presidential assessment working group mutually decided to part ways after extensive discussions about the university’s leadership.” That is another way of saying Leath was fired for cause.

Whether Auburn people will ever know the true reasons for his dismissal is in doubt. No emails or phone calls were returned from people who had knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Leath’s departure.

The Auburn selection committee should be embarrassed by the sudden departure of an individual who was “unanimously” approved only two years ago. There was enough known about Leath’s suspect tenure as president of Iowa State that should have caused questions to be asked. My question to the presidential selection committee is “What were you thinking? You were privy to all the negativity concerning the university aircraft and other questionable financial transactions. What did the committee see in this man that cancelled all concerns about his credibility?”

It has been said by Auburn people who know that the selection committee was a selection committee of one, Harbert. If that is the case, the committee should be disbanded and another one formed.

We have two great major universities — among the many great universities in Alabama — the University of Alabama and Auburn University. Both schools have been blessed with strong leadership in their quest for excellence.

Sometimes trustees attempt, with good but misguided intentions, to influence university life. This was the case recently with the University of Alabama returning a sizable donation from a longtime benefactor. The university’s reaction to the donor’s demands were textbook, and it is to be commended. The university and its governing board exhibited strong and true leadership.

Auburn University is at a crossroad. It can either choose another cast-off former university president, as in the case of Leath, or it can engage a president who will take Auburn to the next level of academic excellence.

One of the first places I would look for a new president would be the UAB. The growth there, both educational and physical, has been impressive. Putting Gogue back in the president’s chair for now is a good interim move, one that gives the committee time to select an appropriate new leader for a great university — Auburn.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.