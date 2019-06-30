CRESTVIEW — The new CEFCO gas station on the south side of Crestview is officially open.

The store, located at the corner of State Road 85 and Live Oak Church Road, opened Wednesday afternoon. The opening occurred a day ahead of schedule according to Rick Schneider, regional vice president of operations.

“It feels terrific to be able to serve our customers,” Schneider said. “It’s been a long wait but we finally got it open.”

The new gas station is attached to a Little Caesars pizza store, which Schneider expects to bring more business to the store than the CEFCO at the corner of State Road 85 and Stillwell Boulevard.

“This is our third building with a Little Caesars,” Schneider said. “We’re looking for them to do big things.”

Schneider works with Fikes Wholesale, which is CEFCO’s parent company but also works closely with Little Caesars.

The construction company in charge of getting everything built handed the reigns over to CEFCO’s marketing and operations team on Monday, said Rich Levin, vice president of marketing.

Schneider said the store would run on the same promotional schedule as the north end’s store.

“There will be some newness here, but you should get the same great service at both stores,” Schneider said.