PANAMA CITY BEACH — More than 800 volunteers recently gave their time and talents all over Bay County as part of the Xtreme Summer Conference's fifth annual Serve the City project. The volunteers, organized through the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Youth for America, consisted mostly of middle and high school students from more than a dozen states across the country.

According to a news release from Panama City Beach Public Information Officer Debbie Ward, the group put in more than 3,000 volunteer hours over three days in multiple locations ending June 13. In Panama City Beach, groups picked up trash on eight miles of beach, including at the Russell-Fields City Pier, M.B. Miller County Pier and along Thomas Drive, and on about one mile of Gayle’s Trails.

“We are glad to have served Panama City Beach and Bay County,” said Youth for America Administrative Director David Messenger, whose group is already making plans for service projects for next year.

Youth ages 12 to 19 from Victoria Christian Church in Kettering, Ohio, said they found the experience rewarding; they felt they were making a difference and they felt appreciated that many beachgoers thanked them for their efforts. The majority of the Ohio group said it was their first visit to Panama City Beach, which they described as “just beautiful,” according to Student Ministry Director Kim Nabors.

Forty-six churches attended Xtreme Summer. Trash collected included cigarette butts, straws and plastic wrappers. Groups also worked at several area schools including Arnold High School and West Bay Elementary, and with numerous community organizations including the Panama City Beach Senior Center, and two local churches.

PARK SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Meanwhile, local beach cleanup efforts continue.

The Friends of St. Andrews State Park, for instance, are always on the lookout for more volunteer help. After Hurricane Michael, a volunteer who ran the group's aluminum can recycling program at the State Park left, and the organization wants to find someone to take over the program.

"The Friends have had an aluminum can recycling program at the park for several years," a news release said. "The proceeds from the sale of the cans goes to the Friends for use in the park. We are looking for volunteers to run the program. We have recycling bins that are emptied and brought to a central location. The bags need to be sorted to remove anything but aluminum cans. At least one of the volunteers would need to have a pick-up truck to take the cans to the recycler."

The process could be managed in only a few hours monthly, the release said. If you are interested in volunteering for the project, contact Daphne Clark, dclarkspcbfl@aol.com or David Brooks at bdavidbrooks@gmail.com.

KEEP PCB BEAUTIFUL

The second annual Robbie Atchinson Beach Cleanup will be from 9-11 a.m. on July 6 at the M.B. Miller Pier, 12213 Front Beach Road. It is hosted by Keep PCB Beautiful in honor of a founding member who died last year. For more details about Keep PCB Beautiful and its ongoing beach cleanup effort, visit the group's Facebook page.

Robbie Atchinson moved to Panama City Beach a few years ago with his wife, Mary, and two of their children, Layla and Miley. He lost his battle with esophageal cancer in June 2018, leaving the Keep PCB Beautiful "family" with a void.

"Robbie so loved this beach that he came here through the years, promising himself that if nothing else, he would retire and die here, and so he did," Mary Atchison said. "He was so passionate about cleanups, he would often intervene, when he could, to educate others on our responsibility to the wildlife and environment."

Last year, 76 volunteers at two locations picked up 459.06 pounds of trash during the Robbie Atchinson Beach Cleanup, according to information from Kim Christian, spokesperson for Keep PCB Beautiful.