Be an "All American Blood Donor" during the Independence Day holiday week by giving blood or platelets at any OneBlood Donor Center from July 1-8 and give second chances to patients and their families.

All lifesaving donors will enjoy a OneBlood insulated cooler, a pair of OneBlood sunglasses, and a $10 eGift Card!

Along the way, they also receive a wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, a cholesterol screening, and a temperature and iron count.

Visit oneblood.org/donorcenters for locations, hours and appointment booking. You may also call 1-888-9-DONATE (1-888-936-6283).

Walk-ins are welcome.