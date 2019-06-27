Mr. Raymond Holt, 87, of Howards Creek, FL passed away at his home on Friday, June 21, 2019. Raymond moved from Panama City to Howards Creek in 1986. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1963 as a Technical Sergeant with over 20 years of service to his country. He served on 3 different continents, spending most of his time within the Fire Rescue Department. After retirement, Raymond became a self-proclaimed “jack of all trades”, completing odd and end jobs for anyone that needed his help. He had a knack for carpentry and fixing things. He enjoyed cutting up with his buddies, horse trading everything, and fishing. He was a certified diver and an avid angler. Raymond was a member of the Shriners and belonged to the Harry Jackson Masonic Lodge. He passionately supported and advocated for the Shriners Hospital for Children. Raymond was known by his grandchildren as “Pawpaw Fly” because he was always on the move, and anyone who knew him could attest that he always had the green light, and very rarely slowed down.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, AP and Sudie Holt; his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Holt; his son Billy Holt; five siblings, Ralph, Edna, Doris Jean, Evelyn, Nita and a very near and dear brother- in- law, Waylon Graham.

He is survived by, two daughters, Barbara Weston and husband Kenny Wayne of Bristol and Patricia Evans, and husband Dave of Panama City; two siblings, JR Holt of Blakely GA and Betty Sue Gaskin & her lifelong companion Garner of Rome Ga; grandsons, K.W. Weston of Telogia, FL and Alexandar Adkins of Panama City, FL; granddaughter, Nicole Smith of Hosford FL; great granddaughters, DeAnna Weston, Lacy Weston, and Layla Adkins; great grandsons Ashton Weston and Peyton Smith; as well as a host of friends and extended family. Graveside funeral services were held at 2:00 pm (CST) at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Rev. Nick Davis officiating. Military honors were accorded at graveside. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in memory of Raymond Holt. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

