PACE — A football camp for boys ages 7-14 will teach offense and defense techniques, stretching and weightlifting.

Camp hours are 5:30-8 p.m. nightly July 9-11 at Pace High School, 4065 Norris Road. Campers will have the use of the weight room, the practice fields and Patriot Stadium.

Initial registration ends July 5, with late registration scheduled 4:30-5:30 p.m. July 9 under the pavilion by the stadium.

Cost starts at $80 per child with discounts on the price for additional children. The late registration fee is an additional $5 per child.

Make checks payable to Pace High School, and Mail or drop off registration there.

Cost includes instruction, a T-shirt, Gatorade, and pizza on Thursday.

For more information, contact Coach Jules Pitts, 850-995-3600, 850-698-1790 (evenings), or pittsj@santarosa.k12.fl.us.