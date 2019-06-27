MILTON — State Attorney Bill Eddins has announced that Santa Rosa County Circuit Judge Scott Duncan on Thursday sentenced Jason Howard Shirley, 42, to two concurrent life sentences.

A jury found Shirley guilty April 4 of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a child less than 12 years old. The judge also designated Shirley as a sexual predator. Shirley will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole, according to a press release from the State Attorney's office.

The same jury found Jessica Renee Warren, 35, of Milton, guilty of being a principal to lewd or lascivious molestation for assisting Shirley in molesting the child on one occasion. She also was found guilty of child neglect for failing to protect the child from Shirley's sexual abuse, the release said.

Duncan sentenced Warren to 40 years in prison with a 25 years mandatory minimum, followed by lifetime sexual offender probation for the first charge. She was also designated a sexual predator for the principal to lewd or lascivious molestation charge. Warren was also sentenced to five years in prison for the child neglect charge.