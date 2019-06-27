NAVARRE BEACH — A local 12U traveling baseball team, the ICON ELITE, are raising money to attend the Cooperstown Field of Dreams, a national tournament in New York.

Broussard's Bayou Grill and the Beach Bums Cornhole Group are hosting a cornhole fundraiser to help.

The competition starts with registration at 2:30 p.m. June 29 in the east parking lot at Broussards, 8649 Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

Cost is $25 per person. Various prizes are part of the contest, but the first place prize is $400. The second place price consist of cash and Broussard's gift cards. The third place winner will get fit baskets filled with beach goodies.

Another way to participate is by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets for a Windcreek Hotel and Casino entertainment package. Tickets cost $2 each or $5 for three.

"The Cooperstown Field of Dreams is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these boys; it is only offered to this age group," an event organizer said.

The Beach Bums Cornhole group is providing American Cornhole League-regulation cornhole supplies. It will also coordinate registration, brackets and team placements in the "blind draw" event.

The restaurant will have a set of boards on its deck for those who are not playing in the fundraiser, "with a few quick games and prizes to entertain and introduce cornhole to those who have never played and are curious."

A few additional raffles and baskets are also scheduled.