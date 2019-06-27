GULF BREEZE — The Office of Senator Doug Broxson announced that he is one of eight legislators receiving the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) Champion for Business Award this year.

Broxson, a first-time recipient of the award, was recognized for his “steadfast drive to curb (Assignment of Benefits) abuse” that “will keep insurance rates low for individuals residing and doing business in Florida.

“I appreciate AIF’s recognition,” Broxson said. “It was hard work getting this legislation across the finish line, but it was very much worth the effort to protect consumers and restore integrity in Florida’s insurance system. I’m grateful for the support from colleagues in both chambers, President Galvano, Governor DeSantis, and groups like AIF that recognize how important this much-needed reform is.”

Broxson, who chairs the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, was also one of 11 legislators who earned a 100 percent voting record score from AIF for this year's session.

“Every year after the legislative session has concluded, AIF is proud to honor Florida lawmakers who are unwavering advocates for the business community with our Champions for Business award,” said former U.S. Representative Tom Feeney, AIF president and CEO. “These legislators, whether they introduced or ran an important bill, proposed meaningful changes to a bill or continually met with fellow lawmakers and constituents to compromise and hammer out differences, had a significant, positive impact during the 2019 Legislative Session. We applaud and thank each and every one of these senators and representatives, who help continue to make Florida the best place to live, work and do business.”

To learn more about AIF's Voting Records, visit http://aif.com/votingrecords/.