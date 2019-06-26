CRESTVIEW — The old church rhyme, "Here’s the church, here’s the steeple” can no longer be used when talking about First Baptist Church following Tuesday night’s storm.

While many places throughout the city had fallen trees, the church next to Burger King on Hickory Avenue received the most damage. Strong winds caused the church’s steeple to fall over 60 feet. Thankfully, no one was in the building or parking lot at the time of the fall.

“Donna Howard (a church member) was at the new café on Main Street when someone called her to say the steeple had fallen, so she called me,” Associate Pastor Randall Jenkins said. “As I was driving up, I received a picture from Andrew (the church's music minister) that someone took of it at Burger King.”

Jenkins said when he arrived he saw the steeple lying in the parking lot between the church and Burger King.

“I was very surprised because it’s been up for 11 years and we’ve had hurricanes blow through and cause no damage,” Jenkins said. “Driving up here I was expecting more trees down and more damage, but the tarp on the lighthouse youth building across the street was still on the building and the flags at our 10 commandment monument weren’t ripped.”

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, there were no reported tornadoes during the storm. It was just a heavy thunderstorm with strong bursts of straight-line winds including a wind gust of 61 mph near Duke Field around 6:37 p.m.

Jenkins said there was only some minor damage caused by the fallen steeple.

“There was a spot inside (the church) from water damage,” Jenkins said. “You can tell there’s some roof and gutter damage from it, but as far as we can tell, that was it.”

Jenkins said the church would have to purchase a new steeple, but was unsure of how much it will cost or how long the replacement would take.

“We might be able to use the copper cable but the steeple is fiberglass and smashed to pieces,” Jenkins said. “The cross is aluminum, so unless someone can weld the piece back on, that will need to be new, too.”