I am responding to Carol and Louis Landthrip in Pace about the half cent sales tax, and I agree. There's no reason to build another subdivision until you put some impact fees in place and have the builders build a new school before we build another house.

Putting a light at Santa Villa Drive will not help with the schools that are already overcrowded, so build the schools first, put the impact fees on the builders, and if you don't we won't be voting for that tax. And we wont be voting for you either.

Joy Clyatt

Pace

