MILTON — Here is a look at upcoming events in Santa Rosa County and surrounding areas.

UPCOMING





Call for Farmers Market vendors

A Farmers Market and Craft Event is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29 at the Holley Navarre Seniors Center, 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre (across from the Navarre Library. Set-up is at 7 a.m. Outdoor spaces are 14 feet square, indoor spaces are 8 feet square, and cost is $20 per table. Tent and tables are required for outdoor spaces. Call 850-936-1644 or email Catherine at Catherinepacak1@gmail.com for a rental application. This will be a place for the whole family to shop.

Stewart-Perritt Family Reunion

The reunion is 11 a.m. June 29 at the Pace Community Center. Festivities include fellowship, games, a playground and sharing photos. The center provides tables, chairs, ice and stove with oven. Bring covered dishes and non-alcoholic beverages to share for the lunch that will be served at 1 p.m. Call 994-7013 or 206-4547 for more information.

Befriend a Victim Day

Milton’s Poetry Workshop for teenagers will host a “Befriend a Victim” event 3:30-5:30 p.m. July 2 at the Milton Community Center. Being a friend to someone who you've seen picked on is the prompt. Teenagers show their support by writing poems for publication in the City’s Blog. All teens will enjoy an assortment of pizzas, donuts, sodas, snacks and healthy drinks during the event.

Mill Town Duck Race

The Blackwater Pyrates will dump 5,000 racing ducks from the Highway 90 bridge into the Blackwater River for the annual race to the finish line. Children’s activities are 1 – 5 p.m. July 4 on the Milton Riverwalk and U.S. Highway 90 bridge. They include a mini duck race, a piñata, sack races, Pyrate pictures, a coloring contest, prizes and much more. Children are encouraged to wear a Pyrate costume.

Purchase ducks for adoption the day of the race, which starts at 5 p.m. The grand prize is $1,500, second place is $750 and third place is $250.

Ducks will be available until July 4 at the Bistro, B-Dubs and from Blackwater Pyrates members. They may also be adopted on race day. Funds raised through duck sales are used for community services the Pyrates provide.

Visit blackwaterpyrates.com for more information.

Tobacco cessation class

Tobacco Free Florida will have a Tools to Quit class 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 13 at 5527 Stewart St., Milton. Preregistration is required. Call 398-6965 to reserve a spot. The class is free. For those 18 years old, if medically appropriate, the Florida Department of Health offers free nicotine replacement patches, lozenges and gum. It also offers free community, worksite and clinic groups.

Florida Friendly Landscaping Principles Class

Learn about the right timing and methods for fertilizing and weed control, proper irrigation, and other lawn practices from Mary Salinas, Santa Rosa County Extension Office. No pre-registration is required.

Milton: Classes are 10-11 a.m. second Fridays at the SRC Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Gulf Breeze: Classes are 1-2 p.m. third Fridays at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive.

Call 850-623-3868 or email maryd@santarosa.fl.gov for details.

Rabies and Microchip Clinic

A Hope for Santa Rosa County will be holding a rabies and microchip clinic 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 29 at the Paw Pad, 5755 Washington St. on a walk in basis. The cost will be $5 for rabies vaccine and $10 for micro-chipping. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in a carrier. All pets must be at least 3-months-old. Cash only. for more information call 850-736-2892.