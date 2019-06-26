MILTON — What started as a father-son project has grown into a music store called A Joyful Noise and on June 29, they will celebrate their 20 year anniversary.

"We have never celebrated an anniversary," said Owner David Marchlewski. "But 20 years is special. We want to thank the community for their support"

The celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 in the store's parking lot at 6377 Highway 90. The free event is open to the public.

There will be special sales on musical equipment, giveaways of guitars and ukuleles, raffles and a cookout.

Live music will also be featured all day starting with music student demonstrations, Marchlewski said. A lineup of local talent that includes eclectic singer-songwriter Dave Meadows and the contemporary Christian Avalon Worship Band will follow that up.

The main attraction, according to Marchlewski, is The Rated R Band. "The 'R' stands for Rowdy," Marchlewski said, assuring this was a family event.

The band has been recognized for their outlaw style of country music.

"We with Rated R are so proud to celebrate the past 20 years and the long lasting future and success of this wonderful local business and the joy that it brings to us and so many others in the community,” wrote Austin Foreman, a spokesperson for the band, in an email.

A Joyful Noise music store was an idea Marchlewski and his son Jacob had after designing and building a bass guitar. Marchlewski's son learned to play the bass in public school. When he graduated, he lost access to the instrument. Marchlewski said he could not afford to buy a bass guitar for his son.

Not bothered that they did not have woodworking skills or knowledge to build a musical instrument, they did the next best thing - bought a book and went to work.

"Jacob had a real talent in making custom guitars," Marchlewski said.

The experience of working together took the father-son team from a good relationship to a great relationship, Marchlewski said.

They decided it would be fun to own a music store and custom guitar shop. They opened A Joyful Noise music store in 1999 at the same location it is in today.

"It was actually two businesses in one location," Marchlewski said. "Jacob built custom guitars, while I ran the music store."

About 10 years later, Marchlewski's son got another calling, his dad said.

"Jacob had given his heart to the lord," Marchlewski said.

The younger Marchlewski started his own family and decided he would serve the lord doing mission work in Honduras, where he still lives and works, teaching locals woodworking.

"God's grace made the way for us," Marchlewski's father said.

A Joyful Noise provides all musical services including sales, repair, music lessons, rentals, band instruments for school and they can special order items. For more information, find their Facebook page.