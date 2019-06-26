PENSACOLA — Hancock Whitney recently released a comprehensive report on the positive impacts nearly 4,000 associates have made across the communities that make up the organization’s Gulf South footprint.

Available on an updated, significantly enhanced section of the bank’s website, hancockwhitney.com, the report highlights how Hancock Whitney brings the bank’s founding mission to life through community commitment.

“Well more than a century ago, our founders set forth a mission to help people achieve their financial goals and dreams,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston. “Since then, dedicated associates across the Gulf South have worked hard to sustain that mission according to core values at the heart of who we are. This report celebrates the opportunities they have created together with the people we serve and highlights the shared successes that come from our solid commitment to the communities we call home.”

The report underscores Hancock Whitney’s efforts in 2018 and the bank’s ongoing priorities to preserve the environment, expand social responsibility, and execute good corporate governance. While the report offers a consolidated, company-wide look at community impacts, market leaders said the information comes from the bank’s fundamental commitment to people and communities at the local level.

“Commitment to the communities we serve has been at the heart of who we are at Hancock Whitney for more than a century,” said Emerald Coast Market President Bruce Vredenburg. “We’re proud and honored to work with local people and businesses to help create opportunities that build a strong future for the region and for the people who call the Florida Panhandle home.”

For more information and to download the Hancock Whitney community report, go to www.hancockwhitney.com/environmental-social-responsibility-and-governance.