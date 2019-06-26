MILTON — The Blackwater Pyrates will dump 5,000 racing ducks from the Highway 90 bridge into the Blackwater River for the 11th annual Mill Town Duck Race. The event raises funds for the Pyrates' community service events.

Children’s activities, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. July 4 on the Milton Riverwalk and U.S. Highway 90 bridge, will include a mini duck race, a piñata, sack races, Pyrate pictures, a coloring contest, prizes and much more. Children are encouraged to wear a Pyrate costume.

Ducks will be available for adoption the day of the race, which starts at 5 p.m. The grand prize is $1,500, second place is $750 and third place is $250.

Ducks will be available for “adoption” until July 4 at the Bistro, B-Dubs and from Blackwater Pyrates members. They may also be adopted on race day.

Visit blackwaterpyrates.com for more information.