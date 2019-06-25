BRUCE — Two people suffered serious injuries and four received minor injuries during a seven-vehicle crash Monday morning in Walton County.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Christian Carvajal, from Hialeah, Florida, was driving a Dodge Ram west on State Road 20 around 10 a.m. The truck drifted to the left and crossed the center line swiping the left side of three vehicles.

Carvajal continued driving west and collided with the front of a fourth vehicle driven by 36-year-old Israel Diaz, of Moss Point, Florida. After the collision, Diaz's van collided with a Chevy Silverado pushing the Chevy into a seventh vehicle, the FHP said.

Carvajal was cited for failing to maintain a single lane.

Timothy Trawick, a 55-year-old Pensacola man who was in the first vehicle struck by Carvajal, and Diaz suffered serious injuries and were taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Carvajal and the drivers of four of the other vehicles had minor injuries, the report said, although not all were transported to area hospitals.