MILTON — City of Milton Parks and Recreation Department has been busy working to maintain the city's motto of "move Milton forward" and has no plans to stop in the near future.

John Norton, director of Parks and Recreation, said the department has been working on various parks including Lucille Johnson Park and a newly developed park on Barnes Street.

Norton said they recently installed new playground equipment to the park on Barnes Street and are in the process of making plans to receive grants for work on Lucille Johnson's Park, which will include putting in all LED lighting, completing fencing around the park and replacing courts.

"So we don't just work (at the community center)," Norton said. "We are everywhere."

In addition to those parks, Norton said they are also working on getting grants to add amenities for the proposed splash pad to Carpenter's Park as well as putting in trails.

"We have a master plan for the park and (the trails) are part of it," he said.

The grants, according to Norton, would be $400,000 grants that the city would match funding with in order to complete the projects.

Recently, Milton's Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments have been working to complete the lighting project to the Riverwalk, which Norton said should be complete by July.

In the next year year, Norton said they hope to make improvements to the Russell Harbor Landing, including the installation of restrooms for visitors.