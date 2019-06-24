A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will arrive July 23 to examine all aspects of the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office has to comply with approximately 250 standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health and safety issues.

As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards manual is available through the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Director at 850-981-2242.

For more information regarding CFA or for persons wishing to offer written comments about the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, please write CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or email to flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us.

The Accreditation Program Manager for the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office is Wayne Enterkin. He said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals and visit offices and other areas where compliance can be witnessed.

Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full commission, which will then determine if the agency is to receive accredited status.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office’s accreditation is valid for three years. Verification by the team that the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office meets the commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, Sheriff Bob Johnson said.