PENSACOLA — Previously known as the Community Chest, the United Fund, and United Way of Escambia County, the organization will now operate as United Way of West Florida.

On June 12, the organization received notice from the Florida Department of State that the name change amendment had been processed.

In April, United Way of West Florida expanded its service area to incorporate Santa Rosa County.

“We have been serving Escambia County for 95 years, and as we move forward, it was important to have an identity that represents every person in every community that we serve,” said President and CEO Laura Gilliam.

For workplaces interested in learning more about hosting an employee giving campaign, or for individuals already leading annual campaign efforts at their workplace, a Campaign Captain Training Session may be held. These sessions are designed to help employees and businesses learn more about the work of United Way of West Florida and the ways local business may become involved.

To view dates, locations, and RSVP, visit uwwf.org/campaigncaptain or text CAPTAIN850 to 41444.

Other activities

•In July, United Way of West Florida will Stuff the Bus before the 2019-20 school year. Last year, over 35,000 school supplies worth over $60,000 were donated to support children in Escambia County, in addition to $22,800 in monetary gifts.

WEAR TV, Cat Country 98.7/NewsRadio 1620, and the Escambia County School District will hold Stuff-A-Thons 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 17 at the Mobile Highway and Creighton Road Walmart locations. On July 18, they will be at the Navy Boulevard and Pensacola Boulevard locations. The Santa Rosa County Stuff the Bus efforts are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 24 at the Pace, Tiger Point, and Navarre Walmart locations. The event is in partnership with the chambers of commerce of Santa Rosa County, the Santa Rosa County School District, and Levin Rinke Realty.

•United Way of West Florida will again host the single largest day of volunteerism in Northwest Florida, as the 27th annual Day of Caring will take place on Oct. 4. Interest forms for agencies and volunteer groups are due by July 12. Please visit uwwf.org/DOCInterestForm.

Last year, over 900 individuals rolled up their sleeves to complete 122 service projects at over 55 agencies and schools in Escambia County.

•United Way of West Florida will host its annual meeting Aug. 8 at the Sanders Beach – Corinne Jones Resource Center. This event will highlight the organization's accomplishments over the past year and feature a catered lunch from Culinary Productions. Tina McVeigh, senior vice president of network strategy at United Way Worldwide, will offer a keynote address.

For more information, visit the organization’s new website, uwwf.org, or follow United Way of West Florida on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram: @UWWFL.