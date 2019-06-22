MILTON — The Florida Association of Counties recognized Santa Rosa County Commissioner Sam Parker, District 1, as a presidential advocate for his work during the 2019 legislative session. Parker received the designation during an awards ceremony held at the FAC Annual Conference in Orange County.

"It has been an honor for me to serve on the board of directors for the Florida Association of Counties and to receive this recognition," Parker said. "Working with members of the state House and Senate is an instrumental part of bringing funding from the capitol back to Santa Rosa County and protecting the rights of home rule authority, which keeps the decision making authority for our community here at the local level."

The recognition is given to county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating with FAC during the 2019 session to advance the counties’ legislative agenda.

“As commissioners, we are empowered to stand up for our community, to be the voice for those who can’t speak, and to fight for our right to decide our own future,” said FAC President and Hendry County Commissioner Karson Turner. “During the legislative session, our role becomes increasingly important as hundreds of bills are heard that have a direct impact on our communities. Those receiving this honor displayed a commitment not only to the counties’ legislative agenda but to their community and the state.”

