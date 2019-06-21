A sinkhole on Interstate 75 just north of Williston Road has forced the closure of all southbound lanes, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic is being diverted; avoid the area if possible. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to assist the Sheriff’s Office.

The sinkhole is on the west side of the road.

A deputy at the scene said the sinkhole is about 10 feet wide and 12 feet deep. He said it appears to have stabilized, after first being spotted when the hole was only about 1 foot wide, and growing quickly after that.

Water could be heard underneath the sinkhole, he said.