MILTON — Here is a list of scheduled faith-based services and events. Send church announcements to faith@srpressgazette.com at least two weeks in advance.

UPCOMING

First UMC of Pace announces June activities

PACE — The following events are part of the calendar at First United Methodist Church of Pace at 4540 Chumuckla Highway.

•Megan’s Love picnic with the homeless, 11 a.m. June 22.

•Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m., followed by coffee and doughnut fellowship at 9:45 a.m. and a second worship service at 10:10 a.m. June 23.

•Praise band practice, 6 p.m. June 25.

•Choir practice, 6 p.m. June 26.

•UMM Men's Barn Meeting in Chumuckla, 5:30 p.m. June 27.

•Megan’s Love picnic with the homeless, 11 a.m. June 29.

•Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m., followed by coffee and doughnut fellowship at 9:45 a.m. and a second worship service at 10:10 a.m. June 30.

Call 850-994-5608 for more information.

First Church plans fifth Sunday service, Summer Splash

MILTON — A 5th Sunday Service opens with class studies for all ages 9 a.m. June 30 at First (United Methodist) Church, 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. At 10:10 a.m. all will enjoy a time of worship followed by lunch.

The church also invites sixth- through 12th-graders to participate in "Summer Splash," with activities such as Splash Down, Zoo-rriffic, Fossil Hunting, Dave and Busters.

For more information on these events, visit firstchurchmilton.org.

RECURRING

FIRST [UNITED METHODIST] CHURCH MILTON: Traditional services are 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. In addition, class studies for all ages are at 9:45 a.m. Invest your life in Christ as we grow in our understanding of God. firstchurchmilton.org.

BAGDAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad. Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and a traditional service is 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary. The June 23 topic is “What Holds Us Together." The Rev. Robert Warren presents a well-studied, heartfelt message from the Holy Bible that gives inspiration to daily lives. 850-626-1948.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MILTON: Worship services are 9 a.m. Sundays, followed by a coffee social at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. at 5203 Elmira St., Milton. FPC Milton's Open Hearts Ministry, a Bible study group for adults with special needs, meets 6 p.m. Mondays.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF MILTON: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. regular Sunday worship services.

DESTINY BIBLE CHURCH: Worship service is 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday’s Reflect, Share, Study is 7 p.m. at 4867 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Events include 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. men’s and women’s studies and 7 p.m. worship service. Wednesday night Building Tomorrow’s Church meetings are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 11130 Highway 87 N., Milton.

MILTON FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD: Worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesday of each month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and he clothes closet is open the first Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. in the gym unless otherwise specified. However, the clothes closet will be closed in January. Details: 623-2854.

THE WAY, A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION: 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner and Bible study at 4701 School Lane, Pace.