MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club was recently joined by Nick Phoenix, who is the manager of Coldwater Gardens.

Coldwater Gardens, a venue located at 7009 Creek Stone Road in Milton, includes over 350 acres with a variety of things to do, from hiking and biking trails to gardening and forest restoration of the long leaf pine.

They offer tours of the grounds for adults and kids, and give information on their hydroponic and aquaponic gardening techniques. Visitors may enjoy the creeks during the day or while camping on the grounds.

Coldwater has six "glamping" set ups (camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping). There is room for four to six people per tent, primitive sites and some eco-designed cottages. Another big attraction to stay in is the Treehouse, which is 15 feet in the air and has a hot tub.

Reservations must be made well in advance due to popularity.

Coldwater also has an event center that can seat 75-80 people comfortably for conferences, meetings or other events.

"It was a great presentation and we are lucky to have such a space in our area," a Rotary Club spokeperson said.