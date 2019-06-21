MILTON — Johanna Long Robbins, the 2010 Snowball Derby champion, extended her winning streak in the Ladies League to six consecutive races by sweeping Friday and Saturday at Southern Raceway.

Robbins started from the pole and led wire to wire on Saturday. Mallory Gibson was second, followed by Tina Johnson and Savannah Edmondson.

On Friday, Robbins posted another wire-to-wire finish. Second place was yet again Gibson, followed by Johnson, Cassie Mosey, and Edmondson.

On June 28, Robbins will look to make it seven feature wins in a row as champions of the Friday Night Lights Series are determined.

School was in session for the 604 Crate Late Models and at the head of the class was Pace High English teacher Johnathon Joiner.

Joiner posted the fastest time in qualifying, won the Dash for Cash, and then carried all that momentum to take the checkered flag.

In the early laps Joiner held off a challenge from the second fastest qualifier, Taylor Jarvis, but in the end, he had to hold off Crate Late Model track record holder DG Hawkins for the checkered flag.

The top five also included Bo Slay, Joseph Joiner and Tim Anderson.

Following a rather disappointing Friday night, Lane Heaton came back and dominated on Saturday for the win.

Dillon Ussery challenged Heaton briefly after three separate restarts and a caution, but finished the race in second. Huck Gibson was third, followed by John Bryant and Wyatt Parker.

On Friday, Gibson ran away from the field. Parker was in contention for the win, but spun out in turn two. Heaton came home second, Bubba Fletcher third and Alex Robey fourth. Parker recovered to finish fifth.

Mike Lane flexed his muscles despite five caution flags in the Durrance Layne Street Stock division. He easily distanced himself from second place Austin Moye, who had to recover from a spin on lap 12 that involved Dylan Hamilton.

Justin Hamilton was third, followed by Dylan Hamilton and Shanna Ard finishing fifth in his first race in the division.

On Friday, Chris Bayhi proved why he's one of the wiliest drivers in the area. He started dead last in the IMCA Open Wheel Modified feature and worked his way up to second place as the racing groove started to blacken over.

With Buster Foley leading on lap 17, Bayhi drove his car high into turn three and diamonded off the corner to take the bottom groove in turn four — and with it the lead as the cars completed lap 18.

Bayhi stayed out front for the win followed by Branden Harris, Foley, Josh Goodwin and Jackson Douglas rounding out the top five.

In Saturday’s stinger division Steve Sidner turned in a very strong performance.

Sidner and Josh Douglas were battling for the first 12 laps when they both came upon slower traffic. Sidner took the high side of the slower vehicles, while Douglas attempted to go underneath and got cut off.

From that point Sidner ran away from the entire field. Douglas came in second followed by Tommy Lowery, Eddie Queysen, and Justin Baker.

Friday night was the Timothy Witherington show, as he led wire to wire for the win. He distanced himself from the entire field, with Lowery, Jackson Fowler, Douglas, and Lee Fuselier rounding out the top five.

In Saturday’s vintage feature, Ricky Haugen passed and then outran Chris Brown for the win. Aleck Alford, Robin Christensen, and Chris Gibson followed.

In the Slingshot on Friday Dakota Fox took the win, closing in on the points leader, Kyndal Kimmons, who finished third. Austin Morris came home in second. Hunter Shelton and Dennis Adams finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Next Saturday is fan appreciation night, with $20 dollars per carload. It includes a 21 Savage Race for stingers, a 21-lap feature that could pay up to $1,000 if 24 or more drivers register for it.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m Saturday at 9359 Nichols Lake Road, Milton.