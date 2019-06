GULF BREEZE — Navarre High School Chorus Camp is open to all rising fourth- through 12th-grade students.

The camp is 9 a.m. June 24 to noon June 28 at Woodlawn Beach Middle School, 1500 Woodlawn Way, Gulf Breeze.

The cost of $50 per person includes a T-shirt, snack and free concert for attendees' family and friends.

Email BuechnerC@santarosa.k12.fl.us for details.