MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently welcomed Robin Zimmern, director of development, Anna Wall, curator, and Sandra Smith, a member of the board of directors, who are all with the Pensacola Museum of Art.

Attendees learned that the museum was founded in 1954 and became part of the UWF Historical Trust in 2016. It is housed in the old jail building, which was built in 1907.

The museum's goal is to bring word class art to Pensacola and the surrounding areas. There are currently approximately 700 objects on display. There are also one or two traveling shows a year.

Educational programs are also held at the museum, such as the summer art camp, the Next Generation Homeschool program, after school art club, Art Academy for Autism, open studio, family Sunday, preschool art time and the upcoming therapeutic art series.

A current exhibition is Worn in/Worn out-Soul of the Shoe. On display are shoes from the collections of several people, along with works by contemporary artists.

Memberships are available. For more information, check out their website at pensacolamuseum.org.