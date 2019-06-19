MILTON — The State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that alleged payments to numerous Santa Rosa County school coaches lacked any criminal evidence.

However, it did find that there was a lack of oversight and a failure to comply with School District policies regarding these issues.

It was alleged that the payments or supplements were being made improperly, and in some cases paid to people who did no work associated with the supplement.

The State Attorney's Office turned over the cases, most of them involving Milton High School, to the School District.

Conni Carnley, assistant superintendent for human resources, David Gunter, director of labor relations and compliance, and Liz West, human resources director, conducted the investigation for the district.

They divided the allegations into four categories:

• A payment approved and paid to someone who did not perform any duties with the sports program.

• Multiple payments approved and paid to the same person for the same sports program.

• Boys and girls programs in the same sport given to one person to coach.

• Violations of the Jessica Lunsford Act related to volunteer coaches working with students without the proper clearance.

The School District investigators interviewed students, coaches and examined numerous documents. They then submitted their report to Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick for the appropriate action.

They found Tracy Worrell received a stipend as a Milton assistant softball coach during the 2015-16 school year after her husband, Danny, failed to meet the requirements for a 5-year coaching certificate. He continued to be the assistant coach.

In 2016-17, Milton football coach Harry Lees received payment for coaching the ninth-grade soccer and volleyball teams, even though there weren’t any teams. Neither the soccer coach, Emidio Degraca or the volleyball coach, Chelsea Adams, recalled him providing weight training to their teams, either.

Valerie Rodriquez and Bobby Blackwell split a supplement to provide support services as assistants to the boys basketball program.

Meanwhile, Keith Cone received payment as head girls basketball coach for the varsity, junior varsity and ninth grade team from 20014-15 to 2018-19.

In addition, baseball coach George Blake, girls soccer coach Jeffrey Klug, boys basketball coach Joseph Murdock, volleyball coach Adams, softball coach Kevin Jordan, boys basketball coach Hank Hullett, received additional money for coaching the same teams at different levels.

In some cases, minor sports like tennis and swimming had the same coach for both the boys and girls teams because of a lack of players, the district investigators reported.

The violations of the Jessica Lunsford Act involved 36 volunteer coaches. However, all but four were found to have properly filled out the forms that were on file at Milton High School. The four in violation did not fill out the proper forms or have them approved.