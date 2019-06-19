MILTON — Here is a look at upcoming events in Santa Rosa County and surrounding areas.

UPCOMING



Navarre Beach ribbon cutting

The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners and Florida Department of Environmental Protection representatives invite the public to attend a ribbon cutting for the gulf side boardwalk enhancements at Navarre Beach Marine Park. The ceremony is 10 a.m. June 25 in the new pavilion, 8739 Gulf Blvd., Navarre. A map will be provided along with a full release early next week. Contact PIO@santarosa.fl.gov or Brandi Whitehurst, 850-983-5254 for details.

Fish House Craft Beer Festival

The Fish House Craft Beer Festival for ages 21 and up is 3-6 p.m. June 19 on the deck of The Fish House, 600 E. Barracks St., Pensacola. Some proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. Cost is $20 plus tax in advance, $30 plus tax starting June 1. Purchase at bit.ly/2Uh6lfk. Call 850-470-0003 or visit fishhousepensacola.com for more information.

Call for Farmers Market vendors

A Farmers Market and Craft Event is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29 at the Holley Navarre Seniors Center, 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, Navarre (across from the Navarre Library. Set-up is at 7 a.m. Outdoor spaces are 14 feet square, indoor spaces are 8 feet square, and cost is $20 per table. Tent and tables are required for outdoor spaces. Call 850-936-1644 or email Catherine at Catherinepacak1@gmail.com for a rental application. This will be a place for the whole family to shop.

Mill Town Duck Race

The Blackwater Pyrates will dump 5,000 racing ducks from the Highway 90 bridge into the Blackwater River for the annual race to the finish line. Children’s activities are 1 – 5 p.m. July 4 on the Milton Riverwalk and U.S. Highway 90 bridge. They include a mini duck race, a piñata, sack races, Pyrate pictures, a coloring contest, prizes and much more. Children are encouraged to wear a Pyrate costume.

Purchase ducks for adoption the day of the race, which starts at 5 p.m. The grand prize is $1,500, second place is $750 and third place is $250.

Ducks will be available until July 4 at the Bistro, B-Dubs and from Blackwater Pyrates members. They may also be adopted on race day. Funds raised through duck sales are used for community services the Pyrates provide.

Visit blackwaterpyrates.com for more information.

Tobacco cessation class

Tobacco Free Florida will have a Tools to Quit class 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 13 at 5527 Stewart St., Milton. Preregistration is required. Call 398-6965 to reserve a spot. The class is free. For those 18 years old, if medically appropriate, the Florida Department of Health offers free nicotine replacement patches, lozenges and gum. It also offers free community, worksite and clinic groups.

Florida Friendly Landscaping Principles Class

Learn about the right timing and methods for fertilizing and weed control, proper irrigation, and other lawn practices from Mary Salinas, Santa Rosa County Extension Office. No pre-registration is required.

Milton: Classes are 10-11 a.m. second Fridays at the SRC Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Gulf Breeze: Classes are 1-2 p.m. third Fridays at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive.

Call 850-623-3868 or email maryd@santarosa.fl.gov for details.