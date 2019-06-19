Time has shown that the degradation of men and the role of fathers has had a hugely negative impact on the health of our society. Fathers, and men in general, are the ones who teach us how to push boundaries, to be stronger, self sufficient, and responsible.

In a world of "rights and entitlements" we are missing the much more important component of "taking responsibility". We have forgotten that helping our family, friends, and neighbors, is not the job of some far away bureaucrat. It is our job.

Never underestimate your importance and power as a father. You are the one who protects the world from things that go bump in the night, you are the one who does the jobs no one else will do, you are the one who has tea parties, Nerf wars, and who will teach them how to be adults.

The world needs men, and more importantly, the world needs fathers.

We glorify the role women play (rightfully so) and it is time to do the same for the men walking around right now with baby puke on their shirts, working nights at the power company to keep your iPad running, and those who come straight home from a long day of work to throw their child in the air or grill some burgers.

Brannon "Mak" Remaklus, Crestview