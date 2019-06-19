NAVARRE BEACH — Juana's Pagodas and Sailors' Grill is celebrating its 30th year in business and being named a Top 10 Florida Beach Bar (floridabeachbar.com) for the third year in a row.

The event includes live music from Stevie Hall from 5-9 p.m. July 1, and Cat Rhodes & the Truth from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 1451 Navarre Beach Causeway, Navarre Beach.

Drink specials include the $3 Landshark and $4 Malibu Rum drinks. Souvenir cups ($15 plastic, $25 stainless steel) will be available for purchase while supplies last, and are each good for Happy H our drafts for the rest of the year.

Patrons may wear Juana Wear for all-you-can-responsibly-drink drafts. Contests at the celebration include Oldest Juana Wear, Traveled Furthest in Juana Wear, and Sexy Juana Wear. Samples and swag will also be available.

This is the live music list for the week of June 17 at Juana's and Sailor's Grill.

•Hippy Jim, 7-11 p.m. June 19, pagoda.

•Ben Pratt, 4-8 p.m. June 20 at the grill, and Adam, 7-11 p.m. July 20, pagoda.

•Stevie Hall and James Adams, 5-9 p.m. June 21, grill, and Rowdies Rock, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., pagoda.

•Nick Andrews, 4-8 p.m. June 22, grill, James Adkins, 5-9 p.m. June 22 at the deck, and Rowdies, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., pagoda.

•Ben Pratt, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23; and James Adkins, 3-7 p.m., deck.

Visit juanaspagodas.com for more information.