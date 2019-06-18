PACE — Chloe Channell is a 17-year-old girl going into her senior year of high school. She is also a businesswoman, who needs to make some career decisions.

Should she move to Nashville, Tennessee, and continue her rise in country music? Should she go back to "American Idol" and try it again or skip a year? A talent agency in California told Channell she had a good face for television. Whatever her dreams, there seems to be success at the end of each one.

There are a couple of things she knows for sure. School is her first priority. When Channell goes on the road, or for example the "American Idol" competition, the shows are required to provide education for contestants that need to finish high school.

The other thing she knows is the Pace Whataburger near her house has just re-opened after a quick remodel. Channell became known at the "American Idol" competition as a Whataburger fan when in a moment of feeling homesick, she told the judges "she was hungry and wanted a biscuit and gravy from Whataburger."

"All of this kind of happened by accident," Channell said.

She started singing after being injured in a golf course accident. She was about 7 or 8 years old and had never been interested in music or singing up to that point. After the accident, it was all about music and singing.

She started at the Chumuckla Farmers' Opry House (now the Living Truth Church) every Saturday and Sunday. She credits Sandy Wyatt as her first musical mentor. Channell and Wyatt still play together when they can.

Channell recently signed with Billy Dean's company to manage her career. He accompanied her on the guitar in her rendition of "Stupid Boy" by Keith Urban during her "American Idol" appearance.

Although the judges had great comments for her performance, she did not make it past Hollywood Week.

Channell said the best judges' advice came from Katy Perry.

"She told me to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way," Channell said.