MILTON — The pool at NAS Whiting Field and the pool in their Whiting Field Homes housing property have both opened for the base this season. There was a little rain that delayed opening day, but things are back on schedule, said Rachael Handley a lifeguard with the Moral Welfare and Recreation department on base.

Handley and fellow lifeguard Hunter Hoover will coordinate the summer swimming lessons at the NAS Whiting Field Pool.

"The pre-school and parent-child classes have filled up and we added more classes," Handley said.

They are now working with a waiting list.

Because the pools are on secure government property, only authorized patrons can use these services.

Eligible Patrons:

Active Duty PersonnelMilitary RetireesActive Duty Family MembersDOD Civilian employees

Patrons can bring one guest per valid identification. Admission is $5 per guest.

Classes are offered for all age groups from six months to adult and open to military, civilian and retired military. If your child has previously attended, please bring documentation to help in choosing the proper class.

The NAS Whiting Swimming Pool is an Olympic-size pool modified for the many uses it has provided the Navy. It has a lot of room for swimmers, floaters and they have a large shallow area at one end of the pool that families can enjoy.

The pool also has wheelchair ramps into and out of the pool and a large device that can move a disabled adult into and out of the water.

The pool has also been configured to allow lap swimming while other activities can continue without interruption.

For more information, please go to www.navymwrwhitingfield.com or call MWR at 850-623-7412.