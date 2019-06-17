Florida SBDC at UWF workshop

The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida offers “Grow With Google: Using Data to Drive Growth” from 9-10 a.m. June 26 at UWF Conference Facility, Building 22, in Pensacola. In this free session, learn about identifying business goals, incorporating data into your plan, and selecting tools to help find the answers you need. Speaker will be Matt Weber from Google. This workshop is open to the public. Please pre-register at at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events."

Starting a Business

Have an idea for a business, but not sure where to start? Take the first step with the Florida SBDC’s “Starting a Business” workshop from 12–4 p.m. June 27 at Pensacola Chamber, 890 S Palafox, Suite 202, in Pensacola. Attendees will learn legal business structures, best management practices, funding options, basic marketing strategies and more. Discuss how to write a business plan and the importance of financial statements. Pre-registration is required. Fee: $50. Register at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events.” Students/employees of UWF, call to register for no fee at 474-2528.