MILTON — Music will be in the air this summer as a number of upcoming concerts and events are scheduled to take place in downtown Milton.

The Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Riverfest Celebration along the Milton Riverwalk on July 4.

The grounds are open for visitors starting at 10 a.m. and are will close immediately after the fireworks end after dark.

Both the Santa Rosa Chamber and Main Street Milton have been a little secretive about the performers in the lineups. Steve Prestesater, events coordinator for MSM, said they just needed to negotiate a little more before they can make an announcement.

The hot days and comfortable nights are back for the summer and so is good music and food. The city of Milton normally has two Bands on the Blackwater concerts series. The first series are concerts took place in April and May. The upcoming concert series is scheduled for this fall.

Bands on the Backwater is a free summer concert series on the Milton Riverwalk. Every Friday night during the concert season, MSM will manage a musical guest to entertain their fans. Vendors are set up throughout the crowd to sell their specialties.

Guests spread out blankets and sheets and kids run in and out of the crowds as the music starts to play.

There are several music festivals in this area during the summer. If you want more information go to eventful.com.